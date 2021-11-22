Hundreds of people have turned out to pay tribute to Sir David Amess MP as a memorial service was held in Southend.

Sir David, 69, was stabbed to death at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 15 October.

The private service, attended by family, was held at St Mary's Church in Prittlewell, and afterwards his casket processed through the streets.

Crowds clapped and then fell silent as the horse-drawn hearse paused outside his constituency office in Leigh Road before heading to the chapel of rest, ahead of Sir David's funeral at Westminster Cathedral.