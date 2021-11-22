Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spoken of the moment he was told of the death of Conservative MP Sir David Amess, during a meeting with cabinet members in Bristol.

A private memorial service is due to be held later in Sir David's constituency of Southend following his killing last month.

In an interview with BBC Essex, Mr Johnson said "everybody was absolutely devastated" when news came in about his death, with some colleagues breaking down in tears.

"We were also very shaken by the implications of what had happened," he said, calling it an "appalling piece of news".