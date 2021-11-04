A video released by police shows a father celebrating his twin girls' birthday with his partner an hour before he was murdered.

James Gibbons, 34, gave food from the party to a homeless man outside his house in Laindon, Essex, and then confronted a group of youths after they tried to steal food from the man's plate.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard Mr Gibbons chased them and was stabbed four times on 2 May.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of murder.