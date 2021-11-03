A taxi driver has been praised on social media for refusing to take any money from a family he dropped off at Great Ormond Street children's hospital.

Lee McQueen, from Brentwood, in Essex, posted a video of the journey's end on Facebook, in which he was seen telling the parents to use the money to buy their child a toy or donate to the hospital's charity.

He told BBC Essex it was a black cab tradition not to charge for journeys like that and was delighted the video had been shared more than a quarter of a million times in a week.

He said: "I've had so many good comments and people messaging me and saying it's such a nice thing to do, so it's nice to spread some positivity around and hopefully it'll be contagious and everyone else will want to do nice things as well to help a lot of other people."