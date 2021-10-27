The founders of an eco-lifestyle social media group that now has thousands of members have said action on climate change needs to start at home.

Hannah Dalton and Sam Pitman started Eco Essex three years ago with a small group of mums as a way of sharing environmentally friendly tips, and now run several groups with more than 4,000 members.

"We have all caused this problem, and we all need to try and fix it," said Ms Pitman, from Rochford, Essex, speaking ahead of the COP26 climate change political summit on 31 October.

"You've got to make the changes now," said Ms Dalton, from Benfleet. "It's going to be too late if we do it in five or 10 years."

Video by Dawn Gerber

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk