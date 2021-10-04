A woman who ran the London Marathon with the man who saved her life by donating bone marrow has described the "emotional" moment they crossed the line together.

Vicky Lawrence, 21, had an autoimmune disorder when she was younger and received a transplant from Elliott Brock, from Mersea Island in Essex.

“Crossing the line was so emotional. It was a very tough 26 miles and to finish together, hand in hand, honestly, like, was just amazing,” said Ms Lawrence.

They ran together to raise money for the Anthony Nolan charity, which enabled the bone marrow transplant that saved Vicky's life.

Mr Brock said: "Our story obviously inspires a lot of people and hopefully we do inspire more people to join the register, because that's what the registers needs."

Video produced by Dawn Gerber