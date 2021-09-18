A woman who is immunocompromised has said it was "inspiring" to share her experience of the Covid pandemic with other women.

Pippa Bloom, 19, who had been shielding, recorded her thoughts for a listening bench in Chelmsford after travelling to St Thomas' Hospital to get her first vaccine.

"It felt very vulnerable sharing that moment even though it didn't feel so impactful at the time," said Ms Bloom from Brentwood, Essex.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.