A woman who is immunocompromised has said it was "inspiring" to share her experience of the Covid pandemic with other women.

Pippa Bloom, 19, who had been shielding, recorded her thoughts for a listening bench in Chelmsford after travelling to St Thomas' to get her first vaccine.

"It felt very vulnerable sharing that moment even though it didn't feel so impactful at the time," said Ms Bloom, who is from Brentwood, Essex.

Her recording is part of a collection of stories from women which have been recorded by the Snapping the Stiletto project in Essex and the British Science Festival.