Ryanair staff in Spain made an autistic boy have a Covid test before boarding a flight despite having an exemption letter, his mother has said.

Katy Hollingsworth, from Harlow in Essex, who was travelling with her son Callum, 12, to the UK from Valencia, said he was "petrified".

"They said if you don't have a Covid test you can't go home, so we had no choice," she said.

Ryanair has apologised and said it "regrets to hear of the stress" caused.