A dog trainer says the reaction to his TikTok videos has been "insane" after he attracted a million followers during the pandemic, as people sought help with their lockdown pets.

Adam Spivey and business partner Evan Norfolk turned their attention to social media when lockdown meant training sessions could no longer take place in person.

They have since amassed fans from all over the world and run coffee mornings for those in the UK, where Adam said he had been asked to sign T-shirts like a celebrity.

