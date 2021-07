An American Labrador got in a spin with the excitement of Harry Kane's winning goal for England against Denmark in Euro 2020.

Jaxon, two, from Braintree in Essex, began twirling around as the football magic unfolded at Wembley - much to the amusement of his owners Robert and Katy Dorward.

It was "hilarious looking back at it," said Mr Dorward.

"He gets the zoomies all the time but I've never seen one like that before."