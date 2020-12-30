Staff on a hospital ward that was full with more than 50 coronavirus patients in January say they have not seen a single case in three months.

One staff member and 77 patients died with the virus at Clacton and Harwich hospitals since the pandemic began and a memorial garden has been built in their honour.

Lead nurse Debbie Dyer, said: "We are Covid-free and we have been for about three months now. Back into uniforms, rather than scrubs. Our bed base has reduced back to near our pre-Covid levels."

At the peak of the pandemic, 2,596 hospital beds in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex were occupied by those with coronavirus, but the latest figures showed there were now just 14.