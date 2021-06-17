The mother of a 20-year-old man who died while being looked after by a mental health trust said the sentencing over its failures in care "means nothing".

Matthew Leahy was found unresponsive in his room at the Linden Centre in Chelmsford, Essex, about a week after arriving there in 2012.

The Essex Partnership University Trust (EPUT) was prosecuted by the Health and Safety Executive over the deaths of 11 patients and pleaded guilty in November, accepting it did not properly manage fixed ligature points. On Wednesday, the trust was fined £1.5m in court.

Matthew's mother, Melanie Leahy, dismissed the prosecution and wants a public inquiry, saying she has not been given the full circumstances surrounding her son's death.

Paul Scott, chief executive of the EPUT, apologised to the patients' families, adding: "The court has heard that improvements have already been made to our services... and we'll continue to develop our services with safety at the forefront of our work."