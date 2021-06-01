A group of rescued badgers have finally been introduced into their newly rebuilt outdoor pen after last year's cubs destroyed it.

South Essex Wildlife Hospital said the orphaned animals had to spend longer than expected in their nursery stable as construction was delayed by a "national shed shortage" as more people started working from home.

The new pen features a paddling area, sleeping quarters and tubes which mimic those in the artificial sett they will be moved into when released back into the wild.

The hospital said the young cubs were "constantly on escape attempts" and "chomping at the bit" to get outside.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a wildlife story suggestion or video email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk