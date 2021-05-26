George Floyd's murder 12 months ago empowered people to speak out about racial inequality but there is still a long way to go, according to a Black History Month organiser.

Lawrence Walker, a US expat who runs a programme of events in Colchester, Essex, said ethnic minorities still face "injustice within education and employment" which "we are still dealing with today".

He acknowledged that "a lot of money and effort" was going into diversity and inclusivity training within UK police forces and local authorities and he hoped to see "visible changes" within communities.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted last month of the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, after kneeling on his neck area for more than nine minutes. He faces up to 40 years in prison when sentenced on 25 June.