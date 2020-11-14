A five-year-old boy who was invited to meet Captain Sir Tom Moore after walking 100 lengths of his garden has completed another challenge in his memory.

Lewis, from Colchester, has been having physiotherapy since an operation at Great Ormond Street two years ago and has raised more than £1,300 for the hospital by walking 100 steps without his sticks.

He was among those who presented a Pride of Britain award to Capt Sir Tom, who died in February, for raising £33m by walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden.

Lewis's mother Toni said it inspired her son to keep challenging himself: "Lewis has come a long way since his operation, so it's a great achievement and we're really proud of him for raising all this money."

