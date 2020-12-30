A police force has referred itself to the standards watchdog after a video appeared to show a man being punched while being held on the ground during an arrest.

The man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, on 20 March, and he has since been released under police investigation.

In the video, he appeared to lunge at an officer and was then taken to the ground where he was restrained.

Essex Police said an officer had been put on restricted duties.