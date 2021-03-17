The arrest of a 50-year-old man over the murder of Stuart Lubbock followed "significant new information", a detective said.

Mr Lubbock was found unconscious at the home of entertainer Michael Barrymore, 68, in March 2001.

Det Supt Lucy Morris said the information emerged following a renewed appeal in February 2020, which coincided with a Channel 4 documentary.

Police confirmed the man was arrested in Cheshire on suspicion of the indecent assault and murder of Mr Lubbock.