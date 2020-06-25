A holiday lunch club that expanded to provide food parcels to families during the pandemic aims to continue long-term, its founder said.

The Munch Club in Colchester was set up by Maureen Powell in 2018 to provide hot meals out of term time, but started delivering food parcels after more support was needed due to Covid.

One recipient said she was like "a mum for everyone" who was always there for families.

Ms Powell, who started the club after feeling lost when her mother died, said: "It's so lovely when you do it. You know you're doing the right thing."

