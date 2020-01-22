Cameras have captured the moment a car crashed through a supermarket window and knocked over shoppers.

It happened at an Aldi store in Chelmsford, Essex, just before 12:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Essex Police said: "The vehicle collided with the front of the building causing significant damage to the store. Several members of the public also received minor injuries."

A spokeswoman added inquiries were under way and appealed for anyone with pictures of the crash to come forward.

Aldi said the store had fully reopened.