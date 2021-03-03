A songwriter-turned-vicar has started writing music again to help himself and others cope with the Covid pandemic.

Matt Simpkins was a professional musician before joining the priesthood but decided to make a new album, called Big Sea, after overcoming skin cancer.

His church in Lexden in Colchester, like many across the country, switched to online services which he admitted are not quite the same.

Speaking of one song in particular, he said: "Psalm is about how hope and love continues, even in the darkest times. I'm appreciating the fact the letters I've got say people have found hope through my music."