About 350 amateur footballers have taken part in a plan to live more healthily off the pitch.

Teams have been motivating each other through lockdown by cooking together online as part of the "Man v Fat" challenge.

Geoff Johnson, from Colchester, said: "I've always been the jolly fat guy, really. It's just been life-changing. I've lost seven stone."

Dean Bax, from Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, said: "It just gave me more accountability with my weight loss. It gave me focus, it gave me structure."