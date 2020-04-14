A musician has used technology to get creative in lockdown and become a one-man, nine-strong choir.

Bobby Goulder, 26, from Essex, was commissioned to record The Lord Bless You And Keep You for somebody's memorial and used a self-cloning technique for the video.

With social distancing making it difficult for groups to get together, rather than bring a choir together remotely - the baritone decided to sing the piece nine times himself.

Standing in slightly different locations at St Mary's Church in Saffron Walden, he performed a different part in his own arrangement adapted from a composition by John Rutter - before editing the versions together.

Posting the final work on social media, Mr Gouldler, a former chorister at the church, said: "It's still strange seeing nine of myself. I've had lots of lovely messages and a really positive response."