Home schooling can be tough. It is difficult to concentrate, there is emotional exhaustion, boredom, a lack of motivation and that is just the parents.

There are concerns teachers are more at risk of infection and death from Covid-19, with calls for staff to now be at the front of the queue for vaccinations.

From 19:00 GMT we are talking about education and the impact coronavirus has had on our schools, children, teachers and parents.

Robert Halfon, MP for Harlow and chair of the Education Select Committee, will be here to answer your questions. Your host is BBC Look East’s Amelia Reynolds.

