A woman who met her baby for the first time after 76 days in hospital with coronavirus has thanked doctors for saving her life.

Eva Gicain, 30, works at Basildon Hospital but needed to be transferred to critical care at Royal Papworth in Cambridge.

She had no memory of giving birth to daughter Elleana, who arrived about a month early by C-section, but they have both been doing well at home.

She said: "I just want to thank Basildon and Papworth hospitals. I was given the best care. And, without them, I think I wouldn't be here."