A Covid-19 patient said she was so ill she told doctors and her family she did not want to be resuscitated.

Diane Varndell, 56, has been at Clacton Hospital in Essex since before Christmas and has only recently begun to recover.

She said: "I was really ill. Even the doctors were worried about me, so I said: 'If I'm going to come out a lot worse than when I went in, then I don't want to come out.'"

The number of Covid-19 beds at Clacton has doubled to 56 in recent weeks and are nearly always full.