People's sonic boom surprise caught on camera

People's reaction to a sonic boom heard across the East of England has been caught on camera.

It happened after a Typhoon aircraft took off from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire to escort a plane to Stansted Airport because it had lost communications at about 13:05 GMT.

People in Cambridgeshire, Essex and parts of London posted videos on social media, with one person heard asking if it was thunder.

Heather Eastlake, who was filming herself exercising near Cambridge, described her reaction as being like "a deer in the highlights".