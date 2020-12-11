Fawlty Towers legend John Cleese has put out a "Basildon Fawlty" video to encourage Essex residents to follow coronravirus restriction rules.

Cleese, who played Basil Fawlty in the sitcom, believes he contracted Covid-19 in March, describing it as "like having the worst case of flu I've ever had".

Basildon's rate was the third highest in England in the week to 6 December, with 476 cases per 100,000 people.

Cleese said he knew "it's a bore", but that "we're talking about your lives here".