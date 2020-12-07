The UK's first purpose-built forecourt for charging electric cars, believed to be the "most advanced charging facility in the world" has opened in Essex, marking the start of a £1bn nationwide rollout.

Up to 36 cars can be recharged at the same time on the forecourt in Braintree, which also includes a service station like area for motorists.

Start-up firm Gridserve plans to open more than 100 of the charging stations across the UK over the next five years.

Toddington Harper, the company's founder and chief executive, claimed the project will help "move the needle on climate change".