A minister is offering walks with people in his local area to help combat loneliness and stop feelings being "bottled up".

Reverend Geoff Felton, of Plume Avenue United Reformed Church, Colchester, started "Walk with the Rev" to give people a chance to talk about any subject they like and air any problems they need help with.

He has so far supported people from a variety of backgrounds and age groups, adding the walks were for people who "just want somebody to chat to".

"There's help available, so don't be proud. Speak to somebody and make it known and don't bottle it up," he said.

If you need help and support with loneliness or other issues, you can also visit BBC Action Line.