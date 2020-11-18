An Army band has had to hold socially distanced rehearsals behind plastic screens as its traditional Christmas concert moves online this year.

The group's usual festive show at Colchester Garrison was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so it will instead perform on social media on 3 December.

Rehearsals either have to be held outdoors or in their practice room, where members have to keep apart behind barriers and pause every 15 minutes to allow the room to air.

Director of music, Major Lauren Petritz-Watts, said: "Compared to how we used to work, it's unrecognisable.

"But, knowing so many live music performances won't be happening this year, everyone is looking forward to the fact we will be able to put something out to our audience."