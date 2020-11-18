A mum has described feeling "alienated" during the first lockdown and has urged others who experience loneliness to find help.

Jessica Canny, who lives in Colchester with her partner and two children, said the lack of contact with people due to the pandemic meant she found it difficult to talk about what she was going through and felt "trapped".

She was helped by the charity Home-Start Colchester, and said they gave her the confidence to go out.

"Don't be afraid to reach out," she said. "You'll be stuck in that same routine. There is help out there."

BBC local radio stations are joining together to break the cycle of loneliness this winter - click here for more information on Pledge to Talk.

