Covid-19: Coping with loneliness in a pandemic

One in four of us are experiencing loneliness as the fight against coronavirus continues to affect our daily lives.

With winter ahead, it could be a challenging time for many of us - so tonight, together, let us talk about it.

We will be live from 19:00 GMT with a panel of experts to share their experiences and give you top tips on coping with feeling isolated.

Author and life skills specialist Liggy Webb, blogger Gemma Scopes and psychologist lecturer Dr Gillian Sandstrom will be joining BBC East health correspondent Nikki Fox.

We will put as many of your comments and questions to them as we can, and would really like to hear from you, via our Facebook page, if you have experienced loneliness in lockdown.

Local BBC radio stations are joining together to break the cycle of loneliness this winter - click or tap here for more information on Pledge to Talk.

Links and support: A life less lonely