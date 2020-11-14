Sir Captain Tom Moore's latest campaign to support those who feel "lonely and frightened" during lockdown has inspired a five-year-old with cerebral palsy to take regular walks without his sticks.

The 100-year-old, who raised £33m for NHS charities by walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden, has encouraged people to log their walking on social media using #WalkWithTom.

Lewis Whele, five, from Colchester, is undergoing physiotherapy after surgery, and met Capt Sir Tom during the Pride of Britain Awards after walking 100 lengths of his own garden in the summer.

His mother Toni Whele said the veteran was inspirational.

"He's got some really fantastic messages that he puts out. He just gets everybody thinking, you know, if Captain Tom can do it, why can't I?"