Basildon Hospital patient experience of losing baby

A patient at a hospital that has been told to improve maternity care has explained how she was informed that her unborn child's heart was no longer beating.

Stela Ernu, from South Ockendon, was more than 41 weeks pregnant and had been to Basildon Hospital twice, on 12 and 13 March 2019. But she said she "was not listened to" when she said there was something wrong and was sent home on both occasions.

When she returned a third time, on 14 March, she was given the devastating news. She said: "It was really disappointing that the doctor just told me that and then she just left the room."

Basildon Hospital has been given an "urgent" deadline by the Care Quality Commission to introduce measures to improve patient safety in its maternity unit and said it had already "taken action".