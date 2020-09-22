The UK has reached "a perilous turning point", Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said, as he set out a raft of new coronavirus restrictions for England which could last for up to six months.

Shop staff will have to wear face masks and weddings will be limited to a maximum of 15 people, under the rules.

Speaking in the Commons earlier he confirmed that pubs, bars and restaurants must close at 22:00 from Thursday in England.

It's a day that will have raised many questions and tonight our panel hope to answer yours.

On the panel Dr Mike Gogarty, director of public health in Essex, Karen Hester, chief operating officer for Adnams, BBC East political correspondent Andrew Sinclair and your host BBC East health correspondent Nikki Fox.