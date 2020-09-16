Long queues have formed outside a walk-through coronavirus test centre.

Southend Council urged people only to turn up at the facility on Short Street if they had an appointment.

Council leader Ian Gilbert said he was "concerned" at the queues.

"Please only book a test if you have coronavirus symptoms.

"If you book or turn up for a test without symptoms, you are taking testing capacity away from those people who really need it."

