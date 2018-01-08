While a British zoo was shut to visitors during the coronavirus lockdown, staff came up with an ingenious plan to cut down an hour's job to just seven minutes.

Colchester Zoo's sheep and goats had been on "holiday" together in a paddock while their regular enclosure was given some maintenance.

But when the time came to move them back, instead of loading them on to trailers, staff made the most of the empty site and herded the flock through the visitor areas, passing the sea lions and bears on the way.

The footage was captured during a documentary on life at the Essex zoo during the pandemic called Zoo Mum - Our Lives, which is being broadcast on BBC One at 19:30 on 9 September and is available on the BBC iPlayer.