Two passengers were removed from a plane after one found out he had coronavirus by text message after he had boarded.

Video taken by a fellow passenger showed fire officers arrive on the Ryanair plane in full protective clothing, which was ready to leave Stansted Airport for Pisa, Italy, on Wednesday.

The airline said the man and his travel companion had been on-board for under 10 minutes and there was "little, if any, risk of Covid-19 transmission to other passengers or crew members, all of whom were also wearing face masks at all times".

Overhead bins and their seats were disinfected before the flight left after an 80-minute delay.

The two passengers were escorted to an isolation area at the airport and handed over to Public Health England staff.

