'Racism is generally invisible in rural areas'

A woman who has experienced racism in her village said it is often a hidden problem in rural areas.

Gurpreet Sidhu, from Wivenhoe, Essex, has set up a campaign called "Black Lives Matter in the Stix" to hold events and raise awareness.

She wants to turn people who are not racist into people who are actively anti-racist and tackle discrimination when they see it.

She said: "In rural areas, racism is generally invisible. The reason for this is because the community members who live there, who experience racism, find themselves withdrawing from community life and don't tell others about it."