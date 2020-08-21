Video

A man who filmed an alleged illegal waste-burning site has claimed he was pushed over and had his phone knocked out of his hand.

A video recorded in Stisted, Essex, shows smoke rising from a pile of rubbish on fire and a confrontation between two men.

Essex Police said it was investigating reports of an "altercation" at about 11:25 BST on Thursday.

An Environment Agency spokeswoman said: "Our officers visited the site and disrupted the activity taking place. This is now a legal investigation, so we are unable to give more details. But what we can say is that we will not tolerate illegal waste activities."