Kayakers paddle down flooded city street

Kayakers took advantage of flash flooding in Essex by paddling along a street hit by heavy rainfall.

Keith Moule and James Walkinton took to the water after the downpour in Chelmsford over the weekend.

Mr Moule said they were "surprised" how deep the water was but "it was great fun".

Essex Police said it was called to a small number of flooding incidents, including a couple of stuck cars.

  • 17 Aug 2020
