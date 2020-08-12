'Persistent' officer jumps wall in on-foot pursuit

Video

A police officer's body-worn camera captured the moment he sprinted after a suspect and jumped a wall before making an arrest in a field.

The teenager pretended to trip over, then hid a knife under a car before running away from police in Colchester on 22 March.

Essex Police's chief constable said the officer showed "persistence and dedication" for sprinting after the suspect, who gave himself up about a minute later, before calmly telling him "you're under arrest, all right?"

Jordan Silifatu, 18, from Walthamstow in east London, admitted possessing a knife in a public space and was sentenced on Monday at Chelmsford Crown Court to four months in prison, suspended for 12 months.