Fireworks set off at Essex containers site blaze
Fireworks exploded into the air as storage containers at an industrial site caught fire overnight.
Essex Fire Service said at least 10 containers at the storage yard in Aveley, near Grays, were destroyed, with some thought to have contained fireworks, while the content of others was unknown.
Crews were first called to the incident on Romford Road at 21:36 BST on Tuesday and neighbouring homes were evacuated.
The cause was not yet known and firefighters were expected to remain at the scene through most of Wednesday.
05 Aug 2020
