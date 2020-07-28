Lorry smashes through level crossing barrier

Media player
Video
Lorry smashes through Essex level crossing barrier
Drivers have been warned to take care at level crossings after a lorry smashed through a barrier, completely tearing it off, as it was closing.
The crossing near Manningtree, Essex, had to be shut for repairs for several hours after the incident on Friday causing delays to rail and road traffic.
Network Rail posted a video of the moment on Twitter urging drivers that "when the lights are flashing you should stop."
The BBC has contacted the lorry company for a comment.
28 Jul 2020
