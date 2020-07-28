Mum's joy as spina bifida womb op baby walks

Video

The mother of a one-year-old girl who had pioneering spine surgery while still in the womb says seeing her walk is "amazing".

Bethan Simpson, 27, from Burnham-on-Crouch, Essex, found out her unborn daughter Elouise had spina bifida at her 20-week scan - she was offered the option of terminating the pregnancy.

Instead, the parents were able to choose foetal repair surgery in January 2019 and were among the first families in the UK to do so.

Mrs Simpson said they would "forever" be in the debt of staff at Great Ormond Street Hospital and University College London Hospital.

Dominic Thompson, consultant paediatric neurosurgeon at Great Ormond Street Hospital, said: "It is wonderful to see that Elouise is doing so well.

"As a paediatric consultant, it is very special and rewarding to meet someone that you operated on before they were even born, and I still get the wow factor when I get to see these children in clinic for follow up."

