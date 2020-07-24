'We need to learn from what happened' to care homes

Video

A care home manager who locked down the site two weeks before being told to do so and avoided a coronavirus outbreak says lessons need to be learned in case of a 'second wave'.

David McGuire, who runs Edensor Care Centre in Clacton, Essex, refused to take in patients as the virus spread across continental Europe.

He kept a diary of his time during lockdown, which included his struggle to source personal protective equipment (PPE).

"I have never, ever in my whole life said 'no' to anyone to come into our care. I don't want to be in that position ever again. We need to learn from everything that has happened," he said.