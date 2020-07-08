'Amazing' DNA test diagnoses baby's rare condition

Video

The parents of a baby who became seriously ill at six months old said a state-of-the-art genetic test to diagnose her rare illness was "amazing".

Ellie-Rose, now 18 months, from Harlow, Essex, developed breathing problems and spent a month in intensive care but doctors struggled to work out what was causing her paralysed diaphragm.

They then used whole exome sequencing, a form of genome sequencing only available to intensive care babies on the NHS since January, which diagnosed Methionine Synthase Deficiency - a genetic condition that affects fewer than one in a million people.

Her father Lee Vincent said: "Coming home with a happy child was something we didn't know we'd be able to so, so it's amazing."

