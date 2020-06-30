School teaches all pupils on site before summer

Video

An Essex primary school has worked out a way to teach all its pupils on site for four weeks before the summer break by staggering their return from coronavirus lockdown.

Half of the 759 children at Lee Chapel in Basildon, Essex, returned on 1 June and then swapped with the other half on 29 June, to make sure everyone catches up on some lessons before the holidays.

Desks have been moved out of classrooms and into areas such as the music hall to allow social-distancing. Everywhere is also regularly deep-cleaned and playtimes are done on a rota system.

Head teacher Sue Jackson said: "The plan was always that every pupil in my school was to have the opportunity to come back and be educated because that's what we're here for."

Government advice on fully reopening schools is due this week.