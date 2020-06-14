'Subtle racism is part of my everyday life'

Video

Two black basketball players have been talking about their experiences of "everyday" racism in the UK.

The pair have been continuing to train with their two white friends during the coronavirus pandemic as they have isolated together.

Charleene Tom said: "I experience subtle forms of everyday racism to the point where it's almost unnoticeable. It becomes part of my everyday life."

Her Essex Rebels teammate, Princess Adeogun, said: "People think that it's just not saying the n-word to a black person, but it's not.

"It's more about the comments that people make every day. 'Oh, can I touch your hair, you speak very well for a black person.' Or, 'You're pretty for a black girl'."